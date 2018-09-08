Man held for attempting rape on 10-month-old girl in Jalandhar

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting rape on his friend’s 10-month-old daughter near Gazi Gulla locality in Jalandhar on Friday.

The accused, Lal Bhahdur is a native of Nepal and is currently living in Gazi Gulla locality.

SHO Manmohan Singh said, “The victim’s condition is stable and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.”

In a complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said she was away from home to pick up her two children from school at 12.30pm. Her husband was at work and she left the child in custody of the accused. Bhahdur is her husband’s friend and was running a meat shop near the house.

“When I returned home a few minutes later, I found that my daughter was crying alone and was in a pool of blood,” the victim’s mother told police.

The SHO said the police rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused from his shop.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

