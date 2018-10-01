MDU, GNDU have cleanest campuses among govt varsities in India

Universities from Haryana and Punjab have bagged the top two spots in the ‘Swachh Campus’ rankings announced by the Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi on Monday.

Haryana’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has been declared the cleanest government varsity by the ministry, while Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has been adjudged second and Delhi’s Institute of Liver and Bilary Sciences third. Algappa University in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi and Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur have bagged fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

The rankings were decided on the basis of a survey under the ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign.

“Cleanliness must be a habit among students and it can be developed only in educational institutions. Therefore the ministry is promoting and awarding universities for their efforts to promote cleanliness on campuses,” Javadekar said.

“We should educate our children and society about solid waste management, electric waste management and water harvesting techniques to make our country eco-friendly and more clean,” he said.

Based on the marks obtained in the notified parameters, MHRD selected 132 institutions for the field inspection by the UGC. A three-member committee constituted by the UGC visited the campuses for physical inspection in September.

The universities was assessed for toilets adequacy and maintenance, garbage clearance system, hostel kitchen hygiene and sophistication of equipment, water purity, storage, distribution facility, campus greenery and rainwater harvesting, use of solar systems and villages or neighbourhood adoption for hygiene.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 22:10 IST