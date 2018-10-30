MeToo: Channi blames Akalis for blowing up controversy

Punjab technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is in the crosshairs of an unsavoury controversy after a woman IAS officer accused him of sending “inappropriate” text messages to her, has blamed Akali leaders for raking up the issue.

“Akalis targeted me as I raised the Bargari sacrilege and Dalit issues,” Channi said on Monday here after he returned from his trip to United Kindgom. “They wanted me to stop raising these issues. They will, however, not succeed in their designs,” he added.

In reply to a question on the controversy, Channi claimed that he inadvertently forwarded the text to the IAS officer and some other persons. “No vulgar message was sent. It was just some quote,” the minister said.

Channi said he had already tendered an apology to the IAS officer and added that she had accepted his apology. “Smoke was created without any fire,” he said.

He added that Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had also issued clarification over the issue. Speaking to mediapersons, Channi said he was working as a minister under the CM and will resign if he asks him to do so.

He also denied role of people from his party behind the controversy.

“I respect women and always call female staff members of my department and women party workers as sister,” the minister added.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 16:39 IST