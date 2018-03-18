‘Mitran di loon di dali’ singer Karamjit Dhuri dies in mishap

Folk singer Karamjit Dhuri, 80, who crooned the popular Punjabi song ‘Mitran di loon di dali’, died in a road accident near Amargarh town of the district on Sunday.

The accident took place around noon when his scooter was hit by a motorcycle coming from behind. The singer, who was returning from Bagrian village to Dhuri, was sitting on the pillion seat while one of his companions was driving, police said.

“He was rushed to a private hospital in Patiala where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Amargarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Palwinder Singh Cheema. Dhuri’s companion Inqilab Singh suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Besides ‘Mitran di loon di dali’, Dhuri got fame for his song ‘Rabb naal thaggian’. He recorded duets with Narinder Biba, among others.

His son Mintu Dhuri is also a singer.

In a tribute to Dhuri, Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Singh Gill said, “He sang folk songs for over 30 years during cultural programmes at Kila Raipur sports festival. Dhuri was a student of author Sant Singh Sekhon and studied at Mata Gujri College, Fatehgarh Sahib”.

The singer will be cremated at Dhuri on Monday.