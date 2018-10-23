MLA’s murder accused brother pins stars on Mohali ASI

In a major embarrassment to the Mohali Police, a picture during a piping ceremony of a constable promoted to the rank of Assistant sub-inspector (ASI), shows local MLA and Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother Amarjit Singh Jiti, who is accused in a 2010 murder case, pinning stars on the cop.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal is seen on the other side putting up the pins on the shoulder of ASI Harjinder Singh in the SSP’s office. Controversy erupted when the district public relations office issued another press note, directing that the news not be carried as the picture is in a possible violation of the protocol.

A senior cop, requesting anonymity, termed it as an unfortunate incident. He said cops should avoid being in touch with those facing serious cases. “It gives an impression of connivance between the criminals and the cops,” he said.

The case of murder was registered against Amarjit in which Balbir Sidhu and one more person were allegedly involved after Rattan Singh, 52, of Barialli in Balongi, died in a clash. The case is going on at a Mohali court.

