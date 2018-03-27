Mohali excise dept pegs Rs 180-crore revenue from liquor vends

Following good response from the bidders, auctioning of 346 countrymade and English liquor vends was organised here on Monday. The district administration has set a target to generate Rs 180 crore revenue, against Rs 166 crore revenue of last year.

This year, the participation has gone up 176%, as a total of 6,500 application were received for 346 liquor vends, that were divided into 15 groups. Last year, 2,349 applications were received for 351 vends.

The excise department mopped up a revenue of more than Rs 11 crore through the allotment fee, of this, Rs 6.88 crore was received on the spot from the winning bidders.

Assistant excise and taxation officer Paramjeet Singh said that a draw was organised for 211 countrymade liquor vends and 135 English liquor vends (EMFL), for the 2018-19 fiscal. This year, the number of liquor vends has gone down by five as compared to 2017.

A total of 19.6 lakh proof litre (PL) countrymade liquor, 15.3 lakh PL English liquor and 14.8 lakh bulk litre (BL) beer has been allotted for the district stock.

Last year, 25.58 lakh was fixed for countrymade liquor. The quota for Indian-made foreign liquor vends has been fixed at 15.30 lakh PL, while last year’s quota was 19.34 lakh PL. The quota for beer has been reduced from 18.55 lakh bulk Litre (BL) of last year to 14.78 lakh BL.

Paramjeet added that this year, the allotment of liquor vends includes revenue of Rs 179.44 crore. He said the district will receive Rs 82.82 crore from liquor vends in Kharar excise circle, Rs 48.55 crore from Dera Bassi exercise circle, and Rs 48.07 crore from Kurali excise circle.