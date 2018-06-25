Monsoon likely to keep its date with tricity on July 1

With the south-west monsoon likely to hit Delhi around June 29, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, said the monsoon was likely to keep its date with the tricity after July 1.

“Monsoons will definitely start after July 1. Pre-monsoons will arrive in the city in the week before that,” officials at the Met department said.

They said the tricity was set to see rain throughout the week starting June 25, with rain first expected to start on Tuesday.

“For now, a system has been detected over Chandigarh being caused by Western Disturbances. It will bring in rain on Tuesday in the late evening,” the officials said.

Earlier, the rains were expected on Monday itself, but IMD pushed the tentative date by a day.

According to officials, monsoon winds had revived, and pre-monsoon can be expected right after this system’s effects pass away towards the end of the week.

“Pre-monsoons can be expected in the city by the weekend, and the monsoons in the first week of July,” they added.

The temperatures are also set to see a dip with the rainfall throughout the week.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to fall down to 34 degrees, bringing residents relief from the scorching heat. Officials said the maximum temperature could fall even lower towards the end of the week, touching 30 degrees. Minimum temperature could decreased to as much as 21 degrees by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Sunday at 39.3 degrees remained almost similar to Saturday’s 39 degrees. However, the minimum temperature dropped from 27.8 degrees on Saturday to 25.6 degrees on Sunday. Humidity levels were almost identical for the two days.