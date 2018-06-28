Ludhiana: Out for booze party, Uber cabbie found dead in fields

The body of a 37-year-old Uber driver was found in his taxi in mysterious circumstances near Ladiyan village in Ludhiana on Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Vajinder Puri, 37, of Haidar Enclave of Haibowal.

While police suspect it to be road mishap case, his wife alleged that Vajinder may have been killed by two of his friends who had invited him to a booze party earlier in the day.

Vajinder’s wife, Sonia told the police that she had last spoken to him at around 11pm on Wednesday night when he had told her that he would be home in 15 minutes.

“When he did not reach till 11:30pm, I made several calls on his phone, but he did not attend it. At around 12pm someone picked up the phone and told me that my husband had met with an accident near Ladiyan village and his condition was critical,” said Sonia. “I rushed to the spot and found my husband’s car in the fields while he was lying unconscious inside. With the help of my relatives who were accompanying me, I rushed to him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” she added.

Sonia further added that she believes that Vajinder’s friends murdered him and dumped the dead body in the car to give it a shape of road mishap.

When contacted, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Gurpreet Singh said that prima facie it appears to be case of road mishap. “We spoke to some villagers in the area who said that the car overturned after hitting some trees. But we are looking at all angles as the victim’s wife is alleging murder,” the ACP said, adding, “However, the matter will be clear only after post-mortem.”

Though no case was registered till the filing of the report, police said that they have called the victim’s two friends for questioning and will take appropriate action after hearing their side.