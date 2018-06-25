Nabha unprepared for monsoon with dilapidated roads, choked drains

While the residents of Nabha are waiting for the rains to bring them relief from the scorching heat, damaged roads, poor drainage systems and overgrowth of weeds in drains or nullahs scare them as the rainy season approaches.

Poor drainage system

The city depends mainly on the nullahs for drainage as sewerage systems in many parts of the city are non-operational. The nullahs require regular cleaning and weed removal but the authorities remain inactive. Nullahs at Cinema road, Alohran gate, PPS road, Hospital road and Bouran gate remain clogged with rainwater, garbage and weeds.

“Even the tenders for cleaning the drains have not been floated this year, while rains have already set in,” said councillor and former council president, Gursewak Singh.

Most of the sewage pipes in the city remain unused as they are neither connected to the main sewage lines, nor to the lines in houses at colonies, such as, Model Colony, Kartarpura Mohalla, Shivpuri among others.

Kartarpura mohalla and Hospital Road are densely populated areas which had witnessed maximum number of dengue cases last year.

Despite protests, the drainage system remains a major issue in the area. The residents of Hira Mahal colony even announced boycott during assembly elections but to no avail.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Kabir Dass said, “Over a dozen outer colonies occupying around 15 percent of the overall area in the city, lack proper roads, sewage systems and drainage facilities and thus face all sorts of problems during rains and otherwise.”

He said that the chief minister (CM) Prakash Singh Badal had granted ₹4 crore for development works in these colonies.

“However, when the Congress came to power, it stalled their work and payment,” Dass claimed.

“Encroachment on drains is one of major reasons for floods in Nabha. Promises regarding sewerage systems are made only during elections, but not fulfilled,” said Gian Mungo, a local and the district in-charge of Aam Admi Party (AAP).

A drain stretching from Model colony to Bathindia Mohalla has disappeared owing to encroachments and one from Kartarpura Mohalla to Bouran Gate met with a similar fate.

“Rains are welcomed everywhere but as the water overflowing from drains and sewage enters shops and houses, along with garbage out in the open, it poses a problem for locals,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a shopkeeper.

Dilapidated roads and garbage add to the woes

The busiest arterial roads including Cantt road, Cinema Road, Dulladi gate road, being in bad shape, pose more threat to the commuters when there is water logging.

“The stretch from PPS road to food supply department godowns on Cinema Road, was a favorite for morning and evening walkers. The 1.5 km stretch is now mostly lined with footpath garbage, cattle dung, overflowing sewage, potholes and encroachments,” said advocate Narinder Sharma, a local.

“Despite a hefty amount of ₹67 lakhs being spent only on garbage removal, the residents can still see piles of it, in every 100 meters. It is unhygienic and depressing for commuters, especially pedestrians,” said Mungo, AAP leader.

Municipality president Rajnish Mittal Shanty admitted to the delay in floating of tenders due to ‘some technical reasons’.

“The citizens won’t face problems anymore as the pending works will be completed soon,” he said.