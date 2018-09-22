National archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja resigns

Archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja, who guided Indian compound archery team to two silver in the Jakarta Asian Games, has resigned as the national coach after being denied the Dronacharya award.

Jiwanjot’s name was recommended for the coveted award by the Dronacharya award committee but his name was removed on Wednesday by the sports ministry.

“It’s a big disappointment for me. Dronacharya award is a lifetime honour for every coach. After being recommended by the committee, everyone including the archers were happy. But when I was informed that my name was removed by the ministry, I couldn’t believe it.

“So, I thought it’s of no use working in such a system. After consulting my family members, I have decided to resign as national coach,” said Jiwanjot.

“I am forwarding my resignation to the Sports Authority of India and the Archery Association of India (AAI).”

Jiwanjot is also chief coach with Punjabi University, Patiala. “I will continue coaching at grassroots in the university, but will not go to the national camp in future,” says Jiwanjot. The ministry has cited indiscipline for striking down his name from the list of coaches’ recommend by the committee.

In 2015, Teja was the chief coach of the Indian Universities archery team for the World University Games in South Korea. The team missed the bronze medal match due to change in timing, of which none of the archery contingent members were aware.

The Association of Indian Universities had slapped a three-year ban on him which was later reduced to one-and-half-year. The AAI had also imposed a one-year ban on him. “If there is a case of indiscipline then why was I appointed head coach of the compound team for the Asian Games.

