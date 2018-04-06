New Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik assumes office on Sunday, faces tough task to overhaul saffron party

Set to take charge as the new Punjab BJP president on April 8, challenges are aplenty for Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik, who not only has to overcome factionalism within the party, but has to reenergise the demoralised rank and file of the state unit.

Not a political novice, Malik’s lack of experience in organisational matters (as he has not held any post in party’s state unit) will add to his challenges of uniting the party.

Before being the BJP’s surprise pick for the Rajya Sabha in 2016, Malik served as the mayor of the Amritsar municipal corporation between 2007 and 2012. He was elevated as the state BJP chief on Union finance minister Arun Jaitley’s recommendation.

Those keeping tabs on state of affairs in the Punjab BJP believe that taking along other leaders, including Union minister and his predecessor Vijay Sampla, former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna, former state chiefs Manoranjan Kalia and Ashwani Sharma, associated with other groups, will be an uphill task for Malik.

A senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary having role in assisting the state unit said the timing of Malik’s elevation also adds to his worries as he takes over the Punjab BJP reins when it is in a complete mess and needs a major overhaul.

“The 2017 assembly poll defeat is fresh on the party workers’ minds when it could win only three seats. The embarrassing defeat in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll by a margin of over 1.8 lakh votes followed humiliation in civic body election have shattered the morale of party workers in Punjab. The new party chief has to infuse fresh energy into the party keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior RSS functionary.

A former Punjab BJP minister says that Malik has hardly any time to celebrate his elevation. His success will depend upon the kind of support he gets from the party high command. The Delhi leadership has hardly made effort to strengthen the party in the past four years, he said.

“How he co-ordinates with the alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal will hold the key. In past many years, the Badals, with their authority in the state and say in the BJP high command, generally overpower the state BJP chief,” said the former minister.

“I will overcome all challenges. I have worked closely with all senior leaders. There is no factionalism in the state unit and we all are there to strengthen the party,” said a confidant Malik.