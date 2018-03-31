New treatment is 90% effective on hip bone fracture: PGI docs

At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), a comparatively new treatment called orthobiologics has achieved 91% success rate in the treatment of hip-bone fractures, but provided it is treated at initial stages.

The treatment was discussed by the experts during the annual conference of the Indian Biological Orthopaedics Society, organised by the department of orthopaedics, PGI.

Orthobiologics are substances that orthopaedic surgeons use to help injuries heal more quickly. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in body like platelet-rich plasma.

“This is a comparatively new form of treatment and this conference aims to cover all areas of orthobiologics usage, ranging from bone healing, sports injuries, cartilage injuries, hip disorders, foot and ankle disorders and osteoarthritis,” said Dr MS Dhillon, head, orthopaedics department.

The institute is actively using this treatment to cure several diseases and one of them is avascular necrosis of femur head. In this condition, the blood supply to the hip bone is stopped and if not treated on time, it may lead to collapse of femur head, eventually requiring hip replacement.

“The reason could be traumatic or atraumatic like excessive intake of alcohol and steroids. As the blood supply is stopped to the femur head, the hip bone starts deteriorating with time. There are four stages, and if diagnosed in the first two stages there are good chances of healing,” said Dr Sameer, orthoapedics department.

He said that in the stage one and two, the structure starts becoming hollow and in the stage four it collapses. “If a patient approaches us in the first two stages, we either treat him with orthobiologics or via older technique that is core-decompression,” he said.

He said while orthobiologics is 90% effective in curing this disorder, the effectiveness of older technique (core decompression drill) is only 50%-70%.

“In orthobiologics, 30ml bone marrow is taken from the pelvic bone; it is concentrated to 5ml and is injected in the hollow femur head. The process is very effective and the bone recovers within 6 months,” said the doctor.

In the older treatment, multiple drills are made in the hip bone to restore the blood supply. Here the recovery is faster, within 3 months, but its effectiveness is only 50% to 70%.

PGIMER is using this technique since 2009. Dr Sameer has treated 100 such patients in the last three years, out of which 20 were treated with the new technique.

The doctors at PGIMER are also using the technique to cure knee osteoarthiritis and other injuries.

Conferences this weekend in PGI

International vasculitis symposium

The department of internal medicine is organising the first international vasculitis symposium this weekend. Vasculitis or inflammation of blood vessels can result in various diseases with diverse symptoms. Prof Loic Guillevin would be delivering the Professor Paul Bacon memorial lecture during the conference

CME by gastroenterology dept

The department of gastroenterology will be conducting a two-day CME programme on luminal gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy. The endeavour of this programme is to discuss the recent advancements in the field of diseases affecting the gastrointestinal system.