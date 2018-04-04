NIRF Rankings 2018: NIPER Mohali is best pharma institute, PGIMER Chandigarh ranks second in medical category  

Two tricity-based higher educational institutes, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and research (PGIMER) have been ranked first and second, respectively, in their categories in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2018.

The ranking of all-India colleges and universities was released on Tuesday by Union human resource development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar with minister of state Satya Pal Singh at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

Mohali’s NIPER was the top pharma institute in the country and Chandigarh’s PGIMER bagged the second rank in the newly introduced medical category.

The institutes were evaluated on four parameters—teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice and graduation outcomes, which include placement, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

This year, the HRD ministry introduced three new categories - medical, architecture and law. The existing categories include - overall universities, engineering, colleges, pharmacy and management.

Last year NIPER was adjudged second best in its category while this year it was ranked number one among 286 institutes that participated under this category.

NIPER director Raghuram Rao Akkinepally and acting dean Rahul Jain received the award on Tuesday on behalf of the institute. Akkinepally congratulated the faculty, staff and students for their work.

PGIMER scored 78.73 marks to bag the second place in the medical category after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS ), New Delhi. PGIMER deputy director (administration) Amitabh Avasthi received the award on behalf of the institute.

AIIMS scored 90.71 marks to bag the first spot among a total of 101 entries were received in this category.

For PGIMER, the ranking was based on a score of 85.52% in teaching, learning and resources, 81.76% in research and professional practice, 83.05 in graduation outcome, 72.15 in outreach and inclusivity and 56.19 in perception.

It scored the lowest marks in perception, which includes public and peer perception.

Commenting on the institute’s position, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said, “It is a matter of pride that PGIMER has been consistently winning national awards and best of rankings in recent years. The hard work put in by our faculty and all other staff is bearing fruit. We are also encouraged to meet fresh challenges and bring in innovations to take the Institute to new heights.”