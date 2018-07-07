Now, 30-year-old dies in Punjab ‘because he did not get drugs’

A 30-year-old man named Kulwinder Singh, an electrician, died in Patti town of Tarn Taran district after he “did not get his fix of drugs”, his family said.

“As per our information, he had been taking tablets and capsules of drug substances for several years. He was addicted,” said his wife, Manpreet Kaur. His mother Parkash Kaur said, “For the last few days he was unable to get the capsules and tablets, due to which his condition deteriorated. Around 8am on Saturday, he died due to not getting drugs that he was addicted to.”

Station house officer (SHO) of the local police, Rajesh Kakkar, averred on the reason of death. He said the kin filed no complaint against anyone. Kulwinder is survived by his wife and two sons, Anshdeep Singh (3) and Vanshdeep Singh (2).

Another ‘overdose’ death

In Amritsar, Jatinder Singh, 30, died at Kaler Ghuman village of suspected drug overdose, police said. SSP Parampal Singh said an FIR has been registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under the NDPS Act, on the statement of Ninder Kaur, mother of the deceased, against Avtar Singh, Simran Singh, Raminder Singh, Amandeep Singh, all residents of the same village.

“The victim used to buy drugs from Amandeep Singh and Chamkaur Singh. The alleged role of Simran , Avtar and Raminder is being verified as they don’t take drugs but were present on Friday with Amandeep and Jatinder Singh. Further investigation is on,” added the SSP