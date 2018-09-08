Now, get Tatkal passport appointment in two days at Chandigarh Kendra

In a move to facilitate the people in need of passport urgently, appointment time for Tatkal has been brought down at the region’s three centres. Also, number of appointments daily under the category have been increased.

Now, people opting for the service will get the appointment at Chandigarh Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and at Ambala in two days and in Ludhiana it will take just a day, said regional passport officer (RPO) Sibash Kabiraj. Earlier, people applying under Tatkal seva used to get an appointment in around a week’s time, or in some cases it took longer than that.

Kabiraj said not only will this ensure zero pendency of the cases, but will also cater to the unprecedented rush of applications under the Tatkal seva.

The RPO said the daily quota of Tatkal appointments for Chandigarh has been increased from 120 to 170. For Ambala and Ludhiana, daily quota of Tatkal appointments has been increased from 70 to 110. “Usually, Tatkal passport is dispatched the very next day of the appointment, provided all the required documents are in place,” he said.

Passport Mela every Saturday

Further in the wake of unparalleled rush for the normal passport applications as well, the Regional Passport Office will hold a Passport Mela every Saturday starting September 10 at the Chandigarh Seva Kendra. Applicants willing to get passport under the normal category, Tatkal and police clearance certificate (PCC) can schedule their appointments accordingly.

The applicants who have already booked their appointment can also reschedule their appointments on the website www.passportindia.gov.in.

Other changes

The RPO said as per the directives from the ministry of external affairs, the mandatory requirement of Annexure F, involving a Class 1 officer’s recommendation for a passport under Tatkal category has now been relaxed. Also, the police verification will be done post the issuance of Tatkal passport.

The RPO added that in cases where the police verification is not required for Tatkal passports, such as re-issuance and for minors, the passport is dispatched within one working day, excluding the date of submission of application.

Instructions have also been issued to scan the applicants misusing the provision of Tatkal passport for either escaping the law enforcement agencies or not wanting to wait for the usual three weeks.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 12:10 IST