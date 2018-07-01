NRI attacked by ‘relatives of ex-wife’ on his wedding day in Hoshiarpur

A non-resident Indian (NRI ) was allegedly attacked by family members of his ex-wife when he was going to tie the knot with another woman in Hoshiarpur on Sunday,

Harvinder Singh, 45, a native of Jahan Khelan village, had come out of a gurdwara in Bajwara on the Una road and was about to leave for the hotel where his marriage ceremony was to be performed, when some car-borne people started hitting him. After leaving him severely wounded, the assailants fled from the spot.

Harvinder was rushed to the civil hospital where he informed the police that the assailants were relatives of his former wife, who had committed suicide in 2006. He said the family suspected him of killing her. He added that he had recently returned from California for remarriage.

On the basis of his statement, the police registered a case under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 511 (attempt to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life ) 149 (unlawful assembly to commit offence) and 148 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown people.