NRI husband, mother-in-law booked for dowry harassment in Kapurthala

A 30-year-old woman’s non-resident Indian (NRI) husband and her mother-in-law were booked in Punjab’s Kapurthala on Wednesday, for demanding dowry and deserting her after marriage.

Those booked have been identified as Pardeep Singh and his mother Sukhwinder Kaur of Tarn Taran district.

In her complaint, Sandeep Kaur of Saiflabad village in Kapurthala, stated that on November 6, 2017, she got married to Pardeep.

She further stated that on October 31, 2018, her in-laws deserted her and demanded dowry.

“On November 17, 2018, my husband and my mother-in-law left for the UK . Though my parents had given them enough dowry at the time of our marriage but after reaching England, my husband demanded more money and when we refused to give it, he stopped calling me,” she said.

Sandeep said her husband refused to take her to the UK and demanded money from her parents for the visa documents. Her mother-in-law also harassed her for not giving enough dowry at the time of her marriage.

Fattudhinga police station assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tarsem Singh said on basis of the inquiry, a case under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Pardeep and his mother.

Further investigation is on, the ASI said.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 23:04 IST