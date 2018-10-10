NRI software engineer found dead at Sector-35 hotel in Chandigarh

A 42-year-old software engineer was found dead in mysterious circumstances at Chandigarh’s Hotel Orange in Sector 35 on Wednesday.

Identified as Charandeep Singh, the victim had returned from the United States a month ago.

He had initially gone to his home in Nayagaon, but checked into the hotel on September 19.

Cops privy to the investigation said Charandeep was facing some domestic issues and would consistently switch places to spend the night and rarely went to Nayagaon. His wife is currently in the US.

Charandeep was supposed to check out from the hotel on Wednesday morning. As he did not come down, the hotel staff went to check on him around 12:30pm. They reportedly found Charandeep lying on the floor unconscious and called the police control room.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP, south) Niharika Bhatt and Sector-36 station house officer (SHO) Ranjodh Singh visited the spot to inquire into the matter. Police recovered three empty liquor bottles from the room.

Charandeep’s family was informed, but they didn’t want to lodge a complaint, said police.

However, police have not ruled out foul play yet and sent the body to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for postmortem.

The investigating officials are awaiting the report before proceeding further with the case.

