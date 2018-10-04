Orchestra dancer gangraped by auto driver, accomplices in Ludhiana

An autorickshaw driver and his two accomplices were booked for gangraping a woman passenger in Ludhiana on Thursday. While the driver has been arrested, his accomplices are on the run.

The complainant, who works as an orchestra dancer, said the incident took place on Monday when she was returning home from a function and had boarded a rickshaw from the bus stand to reach Jalandhar Bypass.

“The driver started driving recklessly. On objecting, his accomplices, who were impersonating as passengers, made me inhale intoxicants following which I lost consciousness,” the woman said.

Later, when the woman regained consciousness, she found herself at an isolated place where the trio gangraped her and robbed her gold earrings, mobile phone and ₹10,000 cash.

The woman said she was threatened of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

“I did not share the incident with anyone for two days. On Wednesday, I confided in my family members, who took me to the police for lodging a case,” said the victim.

A case under Sections of 376-D (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the auto driver, identified as Gurdit Singh of Meharban, and his two accomplices Bobby and Shamsher Ali.

Sub-inspector Davinder Sharma, the station house officer (SHO) at Meharban police station, said the accused driver was arrested on Wednesday and hunt is on against the other two.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 18:36 IST