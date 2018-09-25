Paddy on 2 lakh acres may be damaged in Punjab due to heavy rain

Due to heavy rain in the last four days in Punjab, paddy crop, which is at a maturing stage, is the worst hit. Reports of paddy fields submerged in water have been coming from all 22 districts, but worst hit are farmers of Kapurthala, Patiala and Amritsar districts.

“There are reports of crop flattening at a number number of places, but exact loss can be assessed once rain subsides,” said agriculture director JS Bains. He said in the report submitted to the Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, paddy on 66,000-2-lakh acres has been affected, which is 1-3% of the total area (74.5-lakh acres) under paddy cultivation in the state.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of a faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said the picture was grim for farmers, saying that all kharif crops — paddy, maize, sugarcane and cotton — have suffered. “If rain continues for one or two more days, farmers will be ruined,” he said.

The CM has ordered a special girdawari for assessing crop damage, asking financial commissioner revenue (FCR) to issue detailed guidelines to the deputy commissioners concerned for loss assessment as rain recedes.

Cotton crop on 7,000 acres have suffered damage, which is 1% of the 7-lakh acres under its cultivation in the state. The rain has damaged maize crop on 3,000 acres, which is 1% of the 3-lakh acres under the crop.

Hoshiarpur grows 60% of the state’s total maize and the district has witnessed heavy rain. The department is assessing loss to the sugarcane.

SAD Kisan Wing president Sikander Singh Maluka demanded a relief of Rs 15,000 per acre for damage to cotton and Rs 20,000 per acre for paddy.

“It is shocking that no relief has been announced by the Congress government,” he said.

For 1121 basmati, it’s Boon; bane for 1509

Ongoing rain may have brought misery to growers of premium 1509 basmati variety, it is a good news for farmers who have sown 1121 basmati variety.

As per government figures, 30% of the basmati sown on 5.24-lakh hectares (13 lakh acres) is 1509 variety that has matured and is ready for harvest.

“Of all Kharif crops 1509 is worst hit. I think, 25% is already damaged and if rain doesn’t end tomorrow, the loss will be much more,” said Bains.

But for aromatic-long grain 1121 basmati variety, the rain is being considered a boon. “The crop will mature in mid-November and this rain, which will be followed by dew, will enrich it,” said Ashok Sethi, a director in basmati exporters’ association. He said the damage to 1509 is colossal, as moisture content has reached 50% leading to discoloration.

1,000 acres inundated in Bathinda district

The rain has caused breaches in minor canals at a few places across Bathinda and Mansa districts, causing damage to the cotton and paddy crops over 1,000 acres.

Around 700 acres, both paddy and cotton, of Jodhpur Pakha and Baleawali villages near Bathinda suffered flooding due to breach in two minor canals, chief agriculture officer Gurditta Singh said.

Another 300 acres, mainly under cotton crop, were reported inundated in Moosaa, Jawaharke, Autawali and Fafdaa villages of Mansa tehsil.

Worry for vegetable growers in doaba

Ongoing spell of rain is a bad news for mid-term vegetables — potatoes, carrot, cauliflower and peas — grown in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts.

Delay in paddy harvest will delay the sowing of vegetables, which is done immediately after paddy harvest.

Resham Singh, an agriculture development officer (ADO), said the rain will delay the sowing of mid-term crops by 15 to 20 days.

Amritpal Singh, a farmer from Salempur Masanda village in Jalandhar said his entire paddy crop was damaged due to rain and the water released from Bist Doab canal. He demanded compensation from the government.

(With inputs from Prabhjit Singh and Parampreet Singh Narula)

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 09:29 IST