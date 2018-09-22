Panjab University student council, leaders for non-veg food on campus

With the recent advisory by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on banning junk food on campus coming in, the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) and student outfits have raised their voice in favour of preparing non-vegetarian food on campus.

The student wings and office-bearers said they raised the issue with PU dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar in an informal meeting recently and said if ban on junk food is actually taken in real terms for building a healthy lifestyle for PU students, then non-vegetarian food should also be allowed for those who wish to eat it.

They also supported their point by maintaining that the nutritional value of non-vegetarian food is high.

PUCSC secretary Amarinder Singh said, “If we are banning junk food, alternatives should be provided. Keeping in view the nutritional value, non-vegetarian food should be provided. The preparation for the same should, however, be conducted separately from the non-vegetarian food. We will talk about it once again when any meeting is held further.”

All the student leaders concurred that non-vegetarian food should be cooked at least at one kiosk in the campus for those who wish to eat it.

Spokesperson of Indian Students’ Association (ISA) Karanbir Randhawa said, “While allowing non-vegetarian food on campus, the university should take care that religious sentiments are taken into consideration and the food is prepared at an isolated kiosk.”

Students’ Organisation of India (SOI) leader Vicky Middukhera said, “We are in favour of non-vegetarian food but the food should be hygienic.”

PUCSC joint secretary Vipul Atray said, “We all agree that at least one outlet on campus should serve non-vegetarian food. It can even be served in mess, provided vegetarian and non-vegetarian items are cooked separately.”

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 11:16 IST