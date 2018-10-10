Panjab University to submit plan for conservation of Gandhi Bhawan to Chandigarh administration

Panjab University will soon submit a proposal for conservation management plan of Gandhi Bhawan to Chandigarh administration.

The estimate budget of the plan is around Rs 2 crore, informed Manish Sharma, assistant professor, department of Gandhian and Peace Studies.

PU had received Rs 87 lakh for conservation and renovation from Getty Foundation in 2015. Yet again, the university is counting on the foundation for funds.

Sharma shared that Rs 1 crore will be used for the renovation of the pool and the rest for the Gandhi Bhawan, adding that the building forms a lotus in the pool which is shaped as the letter ‘P’ signifying its designer Pierre Jeanneret.

Gandhi Bhawan was built in the 1960s at the cost of Rs 1 lakh. It has been categorised as Grade 1 heritage building in Chandigarh master plan.

As per the guidelines, any major changes in interior or exterior need to be approved by the Special Heritage Committee, Chandigarh. At present, the seepage on the floor of the pool does not let the water stay, which otherwise will have a cooling effect on the building and the nearby places.

‘Seepage damages foundation’

Sharma said, “The seepage has been damaging the foundation of the building.”

“Everything from the colour of walls to the colour of furniture will be restored to its original form once the university gets the funds.”

“The floor of washrooms and the lights designed by Jeanneret have been restored.”

“Besides, the switch boards in the whole building have been changed. We have even procured the original model of the building prepared by Giani Ratan Singh.”

