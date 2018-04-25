PGI slapping case: Inquiry panel to give report today

A day after a doctor slapped an HIV patient repeatedly at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), institute director Dr Jagat Ram called the incident “unfortunate” and said he’ll take up the matter with the UT health department.

Dr Puja Chauhan is a contractual employee appointed by the Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society (SACS) under the UT health department and is on deputation at the anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centre of the PGIMER.

Meanwhile, SACS project director Dr Vanita Gupta has constituted a committee to investigate the issue.

Dr Chauhan had allegedly slapped a 45-year-old labourer from Ambala repeatedly at the new OPD on Monday morning, over what the authorities later claimed was a misunderstanding.He was visiting the hospital with his visually impaired wife and 12-year-old son, who too are HIV positive. The patient said the doctor slapped him as she thought he was “making a gesture to mean she is mad”.

Panel report by today

“This was a very unfortunate incident and cannot be tolerated. No matter, what had happened, a doctor cannot slap a patient,” saidDr Jagat Ram. “No formal complaint has been received, but we are taking up the matter with the UT health department. Such behaviour is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh SACS has already initiated an inquiry.

“The incident cannot be ignored. I have constituted a committee, which visited the spot on Tuesday. It will submit a report by Wednesday,” said Dr Vanita Gupta.