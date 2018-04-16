Phagwara peaceful but tense; shops, educational institutes remain closed

Situation in Phagwara remained peaceful but tensed for the third consecutive day on Monday. Educational institutes and shops remained closed due to ongoing tension in the town post clashes between two groups on Friday night over renaming of a chowk.

The local administration has beefed up the security and around 2,000 security personnel are keeping tabs to ensure peace in the city.

Police also carried out a flag march across the city on Monday and deployed security outside residences of Hindu right-wing leaders.

“The situation is under control. Adequate forces have been deployed across the city,” SSP Sandeep Kumar Sharma said.

Phagwara police had arrested four people, all associated with right-wing Hindu organisations. Those held on Sunday are Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) senior state vice-president Inderjit Karwal, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Samiti state president Deepak Bhardwaj, Shiv Sena leader Shivi Batta and one Rajiv Chahal.

They have been booked under various charges including attempt to murder and hurting religious sentiments. A local court has remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days. Around 100 people, including 33 by name, were booked on Saturday.

No more arrest has been made by the police after this so far.

Phagwara market wearing a deserted look on Monday. (HT Photo)

The tensioned started after hundreds of Dalits, led by Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader Jarnail Nangal, gathered at “Goal chowk” carrying sharp-edged weapons to install a flax banner to rename it “Samvidhan chowk” on Friday night.

The move was objected to by the Shiv Sena leaders, with members reaching the spot led by senior state vice-president of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) Inderjit Karwal. Following this, between both groups pelted stones on each other and also opened fire during the clash.

In this five people sustained injuries and one Yashwant Boby is stated to be serious and is undergoing treatment at DMC, Ludhiana.

The clash took place in the hub of Dalit community, as Punjab’s Doaba region has the highest concentration of the Dalit. Over 35% population in the Doaba region belong to the Ravidassia and Valmiki communities.

Phagwara police had registered an FIR on Saturday and around 100 people, including 33 by name, were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 295A (hurting religious sentiments), 392 (robbery), 353 (assault), 186, 427, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act and National Highways Act. Those booked included Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader Jarnail Nangal and his son, senior state vice-president of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) Inderjit Karwal and Shiv Sena leader Shivi Batta.

Meanwhile, the state government has suspended mobile services and SMS services in the Doaba region till Monday evening.