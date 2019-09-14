Police party attacked by locals during raid in Amritsar village

punjab

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:11 IST

A police party led by sub-inspector (SI) Baldev Singh of Kacha Pacca police station (Tarn Taran) were thrashed by people when it had gone to raid a house in Chugawan village under Lopoke police station in Amritsar, on Friday.

The police party came under attack while they were raiding the house of one Aman Singh in the village. They were rescued by Lopoke police which rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The video of the incident had gone viral.

Inspector general (border range) Surinderpal Singh Parmar, who also visited the village after the incident, informed that the police team had not taken permission from their superiors.

“Station house officer (SHO) Jhirmal Singh has been placed under suspension and action against Baldev Singh is pending. The villagers have levelled corruption charges against the cops. Senior superintendent of Police (SSP-Amritsar rural) Vikramjeet Singh Duggal will investigate the case,” he added.

Earlier, when the police team began searching the house, an altercation ensued between the family members and the police party and the family members, supported by a large number of people, thrashed the cops.

The video shows after heated exchange of words between the two parties, the people bolted the gate from inside and began thrashing cops. They primarily targeted the sub-inspector as his uniform was torn and turban tossed. They also snatched his service revolver.

The villagers accused that the cops demanded money from the family and threatened them of framing them in false drugs case if their demand was not met. They alleged that the raiding cops acted on behest of the Congressmen in the village.

A case has been registered against three persons under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Lopoke police station.

Duggal said, “As many as 20-25 persons were yet to be identified. We have the video of the incident and will examine it properly to investigate the matter. Action will be taken against whosoever is responsible.”

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 13:10 IST