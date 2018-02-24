Pooch power: Restaurants, stores in Chandigarh lay out the red carpet for pets

According to the Chinese calendar for the New Year , 2018 is the Year of the Dog. While China celebrates with unique endeavours for its furry mates, closer home things are getting better for our four-legged friends too. For most of us heading out for a meal or a shopping spree, even work, means locking up pets at home or leaving them in the custody of a caretaker. But all that is changing fast.

Be it an office space, a neighbourhood café, a cocktail bar or even a beauty store, an increasing number of places in the city are now going pet friendly. “I felt really bad that being in the hospitality industry I couldn’t take Donut, my pet Shih Tzu, with me anywhere,” says 27-year-old Armaan Kohli. So when Kohli decided to open his own café, he decided pets were going to be welcome. It helped that his partner, Yogesh Joshi, an accomplished chef, shared similar sentiments. Housed in Sector 32, Chandigarh, Same Old Place is a small café and eatery that is dog friendly. Turning up after your evening walk with your dog isn’t frowned upon. “In fact, we encourage pet owners to meet up and get their pets to make friends too,” says Kohli.

Ditto is the case at the Just Herbs store in Sector 9, Chandigarh. “We have a lot of clients who walk in with their pets from the locality. We encourage it,” says Arush Chopra of the organic luxury skincare brand. For Chopra, being animal-friendly is part of the business ethos as well. “We are a PETA certified brand and our customers are mostly animal lovers. We never have and never will test on animals. So when we opened our first store in Chandigarh, we decided to allow our customers to bring in their pets,” informs Chopra.

Realising that there are many pet owners who feel left out when it comes to having a good time, Lumos Coco, the cocktail bar and co-working space in Industrial Area decided to host a special event that was all inclusive for people and their dogs. The ‘Doggy Style’ event was a one of a kind party and fashion do for small dogs and their owners. Highlights included specialised advice from professional vets, behaviourists and nutritionists for pets. Buoyed by the response, the restaurant has now decided to be the perfect place for small dogs to interact.

That’s exactly the thought that Abhishek Gulshan Bali of The Spice Cave in Zirakpur had in mind. “We wanted to allow pets as it goes with the vibe of the place. We are renovating the space to make more room for pets. As of now there is a place in the lobby and under the stairs. We also offer food for pets as required by the owners,” informs Bali.

Just Herbs store in Sector 9, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

“It’s really nice to see places open up to pets, especially dogs,” says Pancham Prashar. The co-founder of CueBlocks Technologies, an ecommerce agency in Manimajra, has made his office pet-friendly for seven years now. “We have our in-house dogs, two beagles Chatur and Carlos, who make sure everyone’s always in a good mood,” says Prashar. A couple of labradors, too, join in occasionally. “They make for prefect stress relievers and are like buddies to the entire staff,” says Prashar who feels the benefits are plenty and should be the norm wherever possible.

But there are a few rules for pets to follow. They should be trained and no biting or barking allowed.