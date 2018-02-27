President Kovind arrives on maiden visit to Chandigarh

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at the Chandigarh International Airport on Tuesday around d 3.10 pm. He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the airport.

The President was welcomed by Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, Haryana governor Professor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Dev Vrat, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and other senior officers of the UT administration.

Kovind is in the city to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, on Wednesday.

At 4 pm, the President will reach Punjab Raj Bhawan and will meet Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon, judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court, former MP Satya Pal Jain, city mayor Davesh Moudgil and others from 7 pm onwards.

Around 7.30 pm, he will have dinner with chief ministers and governors of Punjab and Haryanaand senior officers of UT administration.