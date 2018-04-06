Proposal mooted to make helmets compulsory for women: Chandigarh to HC

The Chandigarh administration has told the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that a proposal has been mooted to make helmets mandatory for women riding two-wheelers.

Senior standing counsel Suvil Sehgal told the high court that a process in the regard has been initiated. Official sources said that it was being examined whether it can be made mandatory for all women or Sikh women are to be exempted from this rule. Punjab and Haryana exempt only Sikh women from wearing helmets while Chandigarh exempts all women.

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, mandates headgear for all who are driving or riding two-wheelers, but permits state governments to make relaxation to some categories. It is under this rule that UT has exempted all women.

HC was hearing a suo motu petition initiated by the high court on the rising number of fatalities due to two-wheeler accidents involving women, who are exempted to not to wear helmet on city roads. In the past three years, 24 women riding two-wheelers have lost their lives and 85 have sustained injuries, as per the UT.