Protesting Phagwara caste clash, 30 booked for burning a flag in Jalandhar

Four days after caste clashes over renaming of a roundabout in Phagwara, 22km from here, tension gripped the district headquarters Jalandhar as a group of Dalits burnt a saffron flag purportedly symbolising the “upper caste” Hindu right wing — Shiv Sena factions and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — at Shastri Chowk on Tuesday. Police later booked 30 persons, including four by name, under section 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion/race) and other charges as per the Indian Penal Code.

The protest — held over the “role” of “upper caste” groups in clashes that had left at least five Dalits injured — ignited anger among the organisations targeted. Members of Shiv Sena Hind gathered at the same spot later and argued with the police for “letting” the Dalits burn the flag. Balli Bindra, a representative of the group, said they had “informed” the administration and the police commissioner that some people were trying to “create tension between communities” by burning the saffron flag, “but still they allowed them to do so”. “Bhagwa dhwaj (saffron flag) is our pride and a symbol of our religion. By burning it, the Dalits have hurt our religious sentiments. The police should immediately arrest those who did it.”

He also announced that the outfit will hold a paath (prayer) at the spot “for purification”.

Members of the Dalit community had gathered under the banner of the Rashtriya Safai Karamchari Sangathan (national sanitation workers’ organisation). A police team led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Satinder Chadha managed to tackle the situation by registering a first information report (FIR) immediately; the named accused are Kazi, Rimmi, Bunty and Khosla, all from Ali Mohalla. Balbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), said cops are conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.