PRTC bus driver mows down 3 in Moga

A Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) driver mowed down three persons, including a woman, at Singhawala in Moga on Wednesday.

Two persons, including a minor, were also injured. The deceased have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 36, Sohan Singh, 26, and Kirandeep Kaur, 34, all residents of Moga. Critically injured Rajwinder Kaur, 42, has been referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, while the minor, identified as Sehaj, is undergoing treatment at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital.

The accident took place at 8 am near the Singhwala bus stand. The PRTC bus was on way to Chandigarh from Faridkot.

Investigating officer Lakhwinder Singh said they have arrested the bus driver, Kamaljit Singh. “We have conducted his medical to check whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not,” he added. The driver has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

Police have handed over the bodies of Sukhwinder and Sohan to their families after conducting a post-mortem. The autopsy of the third victim Kirandeep is pending.