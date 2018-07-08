Panjab University dedicates shooting range to Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra

Panjab University (PU) dedicated the state-of-the-art Indoor Shooting Range to Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary on Saturday.

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal unveiled the plaque of Captain Batra at the shooting range.“Many people come and go from this world, but there are a few people who come but never go, they become immortal. I salute the mothers who send their children to serve the country, even when they know they might not come back,” Manpreet said after the unveiling.

He urged the youth to pledge to fight against drug addiction, bribery, poverty and unemployment. He also appreciated vice -chancellor, Arun K Grover for taking the initiative of dedicating the shooting range in the memory of Captain Batra.

On June 19, 1999, under the leadership of Captain Batra, the Indian Army had snatched Point 5140 from right under the enemy’s nose. After the successful operation of Point 5140, Captain Batra volunteered for the next mission to recapture point 4875. This point was 17,000 feet above the sea level and 80 degrees steep. Captain Batra had died in the war on July 7, 1999, while rescuing an injured officer in an enemy counter-attack at the age of 24

Grover fondly shared that Captain Batra was an alumnus of Panjab University, and stayed in Hostel No 1 while pursuing MA in English in 1995-96. He had earlier completed his BSc from DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh.

Col Rajiv Kapoor, commanding officer, 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, while complementing the Punjab governmentand the university for the noble deed of dedicating the shooting range to Captain Batra, said the army officer was one in a billion, having three characteristics — passion forcountry, compassion for subordinates and public, and bravery of the highestlevel.

He shared the journey of Captain Batra as a baby of the battalion to a hero ofthe nation, and said heroes like Captain Batra never died, they lived on.

Captain Batra's brother Vishal said the late soldier was a great inspiration for youngsters.

Lt Gen KJ Singh (retd), who holds the Maharaja Ranjit Singh chair at the PU department of defence and national security studies, in his welcome address said Captain Batra made impossible to possible by showing his bravery in the Kargil War.

He informed the gathering that Pakistan called Batra “Sher Shah”.

PU registrar Col GS Chadha (retd) expressed his appreciation andgratitude to Badal for accelerating the process inhelping to achieve the deadline of organising this event on the fallen soldier’s death anniversary.

The programme was also attended by Subedar Sanjay Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, who was part of same operations as Captain Batra, and Major General K Manmeet Singh.

Badal later also unveiled the plaque of BhagatSingh at Arts Block II, PU.