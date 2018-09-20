High court seeks fresh report from Panjab University on financial crunch

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought fresh report on financial condition of Panjab University (PU).

During the resumed hearing of a suo motu petition initiated by high court in September 2016, the bench of chief justice Krishna Murari and justice Arun Palli observed that two years have passed since petition was initiated, adding that there was also a change of guard at the varsity with Raj Kumar joining as the vice-chancellor of the university. Hence, a fresh report on issues raised at the time of suo motu petition should be submitted to the court.

During the hearing, PU former vice-chancellor AK Grover raised the issue of governance reforms and told the court that it was the need of the hour. However, the court recognised that he was in the court for a ‘good cause’ observed that whatever he said needed to be verified from the varsity as he is no longer holding the top post now.

Grover has been allowed by the court to assist in court in the matter. In July, he had told the court that financial crisis has not receded but succour has been restored to some extent, but governance reforms issue has not been adequately responded by the stakeholders.

The Centre has been releasing grants from time to time and Punjab has increased its share from ₹20 crore to ₹38 crore annually. However, Haryana is yet to come on board as Punjab is opposing the same. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has been releasing grants, but with riders, seeking more say on affairs of the university. However, the picture will be more clear in October, when PU files its response.

Taking a note of then V-C’s statement in senate that varsity was on the verge of closure, in September 2016, justice Mahesh Grover of the high court had requested the court to initiate petition on the matter. “It is a duty of all to see to it that the university that has been in existence since pre-partition days should not hasten towards demise due to lack of funds. Evidently, if doom is predicted so soon, the institute must be in a state of decay,” he had said, adding that it appears that the stakeholders of the university had done little to share the financial burden while constantly obstructing the university’s efforts to be declared a central university, which could possibly have resulted in its financial condition reaching this low. The varsity has been asked to make its stand clear October 23.

