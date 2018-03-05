Punjab: 7-year-old girl raped by ragpicker in Lalru

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped late Sunday night in Punjab’s Lalru town, around 30 km from Mohali.

The accused Ajay Kumar, 21, a ragpicker, took the victim to the railway track and committed the heinous act. The victim’s mother on Monday lodged a complaint in Lalru police station.

The police said after the incident the girl went to her home and informed her mother. The girl was taken to Dera Bassi civil hospital for the medical where rape was confirmed.

A case under Section 354 (punishment for sexual harassment), 376 (punishment for rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences up to life imprisonment) and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against Ajay. The accused is absconding.

Amarpreet Singh, SHO, Lalru, said, “The accused resides in the same locality in Lalru. We are verifying the details of the accused from the neighbourhood. We will arrest him soon.” The police said that Ajay married 2-3 years back and has a one and half year old daughter while the victim is Class-4 student.