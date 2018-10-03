Punjab cabinet clears regularisation of illegal colonies built before March 2018

In a bid to check the mushrooming of unplanned and haphazard constructions across the state, the Punjab cabinet on Wednesday okayed a policy for regularisation of such colonies developed before March 19, 2018.

This decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh.

The move will give an opportunity for regularisation to colonisers/residents who have failed to apply for either getting their unauthorized colonies regularised or un-authorised plots/buildings falling in un-authorised colonies compounded under previous policies, or whose applications are pending.

Stringent action will be taken against colonisers of any illegal colony, which has come up after the cut-off date of March 19, 2018, and also against those who do not apply for regularisation, the cabinet decided.

According to a spokesperson of the CM’s Office, this policy will enable residents living in these colonies to get basic civic amenities such as water supply, sewerage, electricity and road connectivity, etc.

Highlighting the key features of this policy, the spokesperson said unauthorised colonies developed before March 19, 2018 shall be regularised after the payment of regularisation charges. This money will be used for providing basic infrastructure to that specific colony.

Besides, committees of officers shall be set up for quick regularisation of colonies, as well as plots falling in these unauthorised colonies. Residents Welfare Association (RWA) can also submit an application for regularising a colony. Where there is no coloniser, creation of an RWA shall be mandatory. However, areas under roads/parks will be transferred in the name of the local authority immediately.

Subsequently, these would be transferred to RWAs as and when these are formed. Till that time, the upkeep shall be the responsibility of the coloniser.

Unauthorised colonies have been categorised into four-- where up to 25% of the plots are sold; where 25% to 50% of the plots are sold, and where more than 50% plots are sold. Colonies having more than 75% built-up area will also be included in this provision.

The colonisers are required to submit registered sale deeds within three months from the grant of the provisional regularisation certificate in case sale agreements are submitted as proof of sale. No legal action shall be initiated against the coloniser who pays full charges as per the demand notice. Also, no interest shall be levied on the pending payment.

In another decision, the cabinet also decided to amend Punjab Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 through Ordinance in order to simplify the process of filing returns and payment of tax with minimum paper work.

Notably, Punjab Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 is a replica of Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment), Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 9, 2018. Similar amendments will be made in Punjab Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

