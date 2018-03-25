Punjab cabinet okays new building rules to boost construction industry

The Punjab cabinet on Saturday paved the way for easing of building rules to give a boost to the construction industry, while facilitating better urban planning and development in the state.

The cabinet stamped its approval on the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Rules, 2018, providing for purchasable unlimited floor area ratio (FAR) for group housing, commercial, public office, hotel and industrial buildings, while increasing permissible FAR for residential plotted development and educational buildings.

The new rules were drafted after taking suggestions from co-departments and general public on a draft uploaded in the public domain. Relevant suggestions received were considered and incorporated in these rules, which will replace the Punjab Urban Development Authority Building Rules, 2013, according to an official spokesperson.

Other key features of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Rules, 2018, include new provision for rental housing/hostel, dhaba, miniplex and multiplex, wholesale trade/warehouse/integrated freight complex, besides increase in commercial use in group housing projects from 0.20% to 1%, said the spokesperson.

Apart from this, 5% additional ground coverage has been permitted in the case of retail service industry, while ground coverage for commercial building has been increased from 40% to 45%, the spokesperson said.

The cabinet also decided to establish a dedicated Punjab Social Security Fund for providing social security to the poor and deprived sections of the society. The cabinet also gave its assent to table The Punjab Social Security Bill, 2018 in the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.