Punjab CM announces projects worth Rs 187 crore to promote tourism in Amritsar

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh announced a series of tourism development projects, totalling Rs 187.47 crore in Amritsar on Monday.

The CM said that tourism projects worth Rs 37.46 crores are in progress and another Rs 110.01 crore worth projects are in the pipeline.

“The tourism and culture department has received tenders for the conservation, landscaping works of the historic Gobindgarh Fort at Rs 13.95 crore and Rs 15.18 crore worth works are in progress,” the CM said.

He said Rs 8 crore will be spent on setting up of a museum dedicated to Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the Summer Palace, and is likely to be completed by the end of September 2019.

Further, Rs 33.55 crore will be spent on Heritage Street and Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for the widening and beautification of the chowk and road at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh.

The CM also laid the foundation stones for five projects, worth Rs127.86 crore in Amritsar. The projects are railway overbridges at Vallah Phatak and 22 number Phatak, railway underbridge at Jaura Phatak and flyover at Sant Singh Sukha Singh (SSSS) Chowk, besides extension of the existing Bhandari Bridge. He also announced an additional Rs 50 crore for tubewells.

Speaking on the occasion, local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “The cost of these projects is Rs 127.86 crore, of which Rs 111.56 crore will be borne by the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), with the railways contributing Rs 16.30 crore for the railway overbridge at Vallah.”

Lashing out at Badals, Sidhu said, “The Akalis built only one bridge in 10 years while the Captain Amarinder Singh government has started work on five.”

4 cities to be supplied canal water

“The projects,will boost the infrastructure of the old town and reduce traffic congesting,” said the CM.

He also announced to provide canal water for drinking purpose to Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala as the cities are facing acute water problems. He announced a state-of-the-art sports complex over 25 acre in Ranjit Avenue at a cost of Rs 33 crore. School education minister OP Soni and revenue minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria were also present during the event.

