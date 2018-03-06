Punjab CM Capt Amarinder spots ‘illegal’ mining from chopper, orders probe

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, while on his way to Kartarpur in his official helicopter, spotted ‘illegal mining’ on the banks of Sutlej in Phillaur and Rahon.

Amarinder tweeted pictures of JCB machines along the river, adding that he had ordered a probe and had asked DCs and SSPs concerned to “seize” the equipment. “Responsibility will be fixed,” the tweet said.

A similar tweet was sent out by Raveen Thukral, media advisor to the Punjab CM.

Illegal sand mining has been a contentious issue in Punjab, with the Amarinder recently ordering setting up of multi-department teams to keep a check. Deputy commissioners will head these teams. This announcement had come after Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, in Jalandhar, had hinted at rampant illegal mining in Punjab.