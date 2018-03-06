Punjab govt should offer me DSP’s job: Wrestler Navjot Kaur

Navjot Kaur, who became the first Indian woman wrestler to clinch gold in the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, on Monday said the Punjab government should appoint her as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the state police force keeping in mind her achievement.

The championship was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“The state government should appoint me as a DSP like it did in the case of cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur,” said Navjot soon after landing at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport where she was given a warm welcome by her family and people of her native village Bagadia in Tarn Tarn district.

However, no representative of the government or administration was at the airport to receive her.

From there, she went to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. SGPC officials led by chief secretary Roop Singh honoured her with a siropa (robe of honour) and announced to give her ₹1 lakh prize.

“I am proud that I have brought laurels to the Sikh community,” an elated Navjot said.

While interacting with the media, the 27-year-old, who won gold in the 65-kg freestyle category, said, “I hope my demand will be met with by the government. I have been jobless many times. Finally, the Indian Railways had offered me a job”.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had recently appointed Harmanpreet, captain of Indian women’s Twenty20 cricket team which recently won the World Cup (Women), as a DSP.

“Also, I want to make it clear that money is not everything for me. Haryana offered me to play for it but I rejected the offer and preferred to play for my state. I am proud of my decision,” she said.

As no government representative came to receive her at the airport, Navjot said, “Of course, one feels such thing. When any player achieves something big in Haryana, he or she is given a grand welcome, but this does not happen in Punjab.”

She, however, was welcomed later in Tarn Taran by senior officials.

Additional deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM-Tarn Taran) Amandeep Kaur and district sports officer (DSO) Satpal Singh welcomed at Pendu Vikas Bhawan there.

On the sports scenario in Punjab, she admitted that the state is lagging behind neighbouring Haryana. “Not many girls are joining sports in Punjab. I am the only girl from Punjab in the national-level wrestling camp. Our girls should come forward and bring laurels for the state,” she said.

“My next target is to qualify for the Asian Games and win gold,” she

She was accompanied by her family members, including parents Sukhchain Singh, a farmer, and Gian Kaur. Her father has taken loans from banks to finance Navjot’s training.