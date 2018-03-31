Punjab govt to set up cultural commission: Navjot Sidhu

The state government on Saturday said that it will constitute a cultural commission, which will be headed by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

“The commission will have the power to register an FIR (first information report) against defaulters on the issue of vulgar and anti-social culture,” local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said here as he announced the decision.

He added that other members of the commission will be nominated in due course and the commission will assume its duties after two weeks.

Punjab Arts Council Chairman Surjit Patar has been asked to recommend names of the members of the commission, Babushahi reported.