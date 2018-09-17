Punjab police officer’s mother found murdered in Jalandhar

A 78-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Dakhoa, Jalandhar, on Monday afternoon.

The deceased woman, identified as Sheela Rani Prabhakar, is a mother of Additional Inspector General (AIG) of police at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Sareen Kumar Prabhakar and sub inspector Naveen Kumar in Hoshiarpur.

The matter came to light when deceased’s daughter went to meet her on Monday but found her dead body in the house.

The initial investigation suggested death by strangulation and burglary in the house. Police said her gold jewellery is missing from the house.

The woman used to live alone in her ancestral house and her children used to visit her on weekends, police said.

ADCP-1 Parminder Singh Bhandal said that the investigation is on and accused are yet to be identified. He said that they are recording neighbours’ statements and scanning CCTV footage.

(More details awaited)

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 17:35 IST