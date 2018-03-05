Punjab should have death penalty for drug traders, says minister Navjot Sidhu

Claiming that the Congress government in Punjab has reduced the problem of drug abuse, local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday suggested that the next step should be to have the provision for capital punishment to traders of narcotics.

Speaking at a rally at Zira, 35 km from district headquarters Ferozepur, he said, “Such anti-social elements should have more fear of law; hence, on the lines of neighbouring Haryana, where it has been decided to have capital punishment for rape of girls aged 12 or below, Punjab should make such a law for drug traders.” Haryana’s cabinet has okayed such a change in section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, but it needs further ratification.

“I will propose death penalty to drug traders in the next cabinet meeting,” Sidhu said.

On other issues, such as encroachment of government land, Sidhu said he had asked chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to set up a “reinforcement wing” to tackle the menace. “To keep a check on illegal construction and loss of revenue, satellite mapping will prove very effective,” he added, citing that, “in Ludhiana alone, earlier property tax was collected from 90,000 properties; but after satellite mapping the number increased to more than 3 lakh”.

Meanwhile, in a political developement, Sidhu proposed the name of Inderjit Singh Zira, a former minister and the father of local MLA Kulbir Zira, as party nominee from Khadoor Sahib seat in the Lok Sabha poll due next year. On poll promises, he said, “The Congress government is trying hard within 10 months of its formation to give jobs to the youth, while, on the contrary, the Akalis and their goons snatched businesses, be it contracts, transport or liquor.”

In response to a demand by locals to restart the sugar mill, Sidhu said he would take up the matter. He also gave a grant of Rs 6.1 crore for various areas of Zira assembly constituency.