Raman Bahl is chairman of reconstituted Punjab SSSB

The Punjab government, on Saturday, appointed Raman Bahl as chairman of the reconstituted Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board. On March 21, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had informed the state assembly that the reconstitution of the board was under process.

A spokesperson in the CM’s office said the personnel department had issued the notification on Bahl’s appointment. The previous 11–member board was abolished on February 27, 2018.

Bahl, son of former minister Khushal Bahl, is a practising lawyer in Gurdaspur. He was Panjab University senate member from 2008 to 2012 and had also served as senate member of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, from 2004 to 2006.

At GNDU, he remained a member of the syndicate for a year. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 assembly elections from Gurdaspur on a Congress ticket. He was not given the ticket in 2017 in favour of Barinder Singh Pahra, who won.