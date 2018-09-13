Roadworks hit, Chandigarh MC wants Rs 27 crore for office facelift

At a time when the Chandigarh municipal corporation does not have funds to even repair roads and is repeatedly seeking special grant from the Chandigarh administration, it has decided to table an agenda in the Friday’s House meeting to renovate its building with a whopping Rs 27 crore budget.

Only three years ago, it had spent over Rs 50 crore to create ultra-modern facilities from the third to fifth floor of the building in Sector 17.

The new agenda calls for renovation of the basement, first and second floors, which according to councillors can easily wait since the building is in sound health.

Former mayor Arun Sood said the demand is unjust and reeks of poor planning when all development works are held up in the city due to fund crunch in the corporation.

All top officials have said on record in the past House meetings that they don’t have funds to even sustain committed liabilities.

“Thus seeking Rs 27 crore for building renovation is a classic example of misplaced priorities in the corporation, and should be immediately dropped,” said Sood, adding that is the MC has any additional funds, these should be spent on recarpeting road.

Congress’s Devinder Babla, who is the leader of opposition in the MC House, said officials should come out of their rooms and see the condition of roads, especially the internal roads in sectors.

“The ongoing monsoon has further deteriorated their condition. Renovation of MC building can wait. If recarpeting of roads is delayed further, it can lead to serious accidents,” he said.

Roads: Rs 50 crore needed

According to the road wing estimates, the MC needs at least Rs 50 crore to recarpet roads. The work is due in nearly half the sectors.

The work should have been completed before monsoon this year, but the MC engineering wing could not get it done due to paucity of funds, which has been plaguing the civic body for the past several months.

From Mayor to councillors, all have met the Chandigarh administrator in the past, seeking a special grant of at least Rs 150 crore. Only Rs 27 crore for the dark spots project have been forthcoming so far. The MC wants the administration to issue the grant to build roads, but the latter wants it to either shift the roadworks to the UT or arrange own funds.

Meanwhile, mayor Davesh Moudgil said the agenda is being pushed by officials to increase the efficiency of various branches through better office space management.

“Even if the agenda is approved in the House, it will be taken up for implementation subject to availability of funds. Our first priority is to strengthen the solid waste management followed by recarpeting of roads,” he said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 10:30 IST