Robotic dinosaurs will take you through Jurassic World at the Science City in Kapurthala

It is like resurrecting the fallen kingdom of Jurassic World! It really couldn’t get closer for the tourists and especially the children than visiting the robotic dinosaurs at Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC) at Kapurthala.

PGSC has conceived the novel theme of robotic twist to dinosaurs of all ages.

The realistic animatronics dinosaurs will be robotic models copying various dinosaur species from different ages.

Resembling the life–like dinosaurs, the models from all ages have been replicated to the minutest of the details, including the height and skin. It is to be mentioned that the PGSC is a joint project of the Government of India and Punjab state government.

Sheeraj Batish, deputy general manager (marketing and PR), said, the robotic dinosaurs have been imported with an approximate cost of Rs 1.5 crore or so and are currently under trial runs in the PGSC.

“These will be the first of their kind in the region including Delhi”, he said, adding that the Dinosaur Park setup in 2.63 hectares of land area in the island of the Science City ranges from sizes as long as 140 feet to as small as one foot.

It shows the evolution of dinosaurs on earth and also some of the probable reasons of their extinction.

An attempt to actualising every child’s dream of seeing a dinosaur, the Dinosaur Park has been divided in three periods, including Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous, the eras where these creatures existed, walked and screamed.

The dinosaurs on the move will include animatronics robotic models of Tyranosaurus, Stegosaurus, Triceratops Baryonyx, Mamenchisaurus and Velociraptor, all grunting and flipping their tails.

The PGSC has augmented the existing Dinosaur Park in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to create multi-motion animatronics dinosaurs’ models besides ‘walking dinosaur’ (controlled by operators).

Batish said nearly 45 different dinosaur models depict 26 dinosaurs in their natural habitat, including the flora or plantation.

Starting from the smallest known dinosaur ‘Compsognathus’, to the giant dinosaurs like ‘Seismosaurus’ of the Jurassic period and ‘Argentinosaurus’ of the Cretaceous period have been shown.

“While boating the visitors can have enormous view of the Dinosaurs Park”, said Batish.

He added that the trials are on for these robotic dinosaurs.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 15:27 IST