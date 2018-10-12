Sacrilege row: Sikh bodies to hold ‘panthic assembly’ on October 20-21

Focusing on sacrilege onslaught that has hit Punjab over the last three years, Sikhs outfits will hold a two-day ‘Panthic assembly’ on October 20 and 21 in Amritsar.

The five-member working group of the newly convened ‘Panthic assembly’ are Giani Kewal Singh, Sukhdev Singh Bhaur, Jagmohan Singh, Kanwar Pal Singh and Jaswinder Singh.

Dal Khalsa secretary for political affairs Kanwar Pal Singh, while interacting with media on Thursday, criticised the Punjab government for its failure in taking action against those who have been found guilty of sacrilege and police firing at Behban Kalan, Kotkapuran and Bargari.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) ex-general secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhaur said, “The Sikh citizens’ ‘Panthic assembly’, comprising 117 individuals from Punjab and outside, has been convened to chalk out a strategy to counter the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.”

“The assembly will discuss reports of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission and Justice Jora Singh Commission,” Bhaur added.

Bhaur said our aim is to ensure that the guilty of sacrilege and police firing are brought to justice.

Bhaur further said the ‘Panthic assembly’ will also deliberate upon the Justice Gurnam Singh Commission report on the cold-blooded murder of four Sikh men who were protesting against the burning of sarups of Guru Granth Sahib in Nakodar in February 1986.

