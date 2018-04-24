Security beefed up at Punjab and Haryana HC after threat call

The Punjab and Haryana high court was placed on high alert after the police received a call threatening a murderous attack on the court premises.

Police officials said a man, claiming to be gangster Dilpreet Singh, made a call at the PCR on Sunday night, threatening to gun down four men at the high court on Monday morning.

“The call was traced to an auto driver’s mobile phone. It was made from Sector 43. We cannot reveal his name for now. Further investigation is under way,” said Krishna Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), central division.

Following the phone call, top judges of the court were informed and special check posts were set up at all entry points leading to the judicial complex.

Besides, posters of gangster Dilpreet Singh, who claims to have shot at Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali on April 13, were put up at various entry points of the court. They were removed in the afternoon.

Checkposts were also set up near Rock Garden and Sukhna lake, which led to traffic snarls.