Seven drug-peddlers arrested in Khanna

The Khanna police arrested seven people in four cases of drug-peddling in Khanna on Saturday.

In the first case, the Sadar police of Khanna arrested a bus passenger and seized 3kg cannabis from him near the Pristine Mall on National Highway-1 in Khanna. The accused was identified as Sehdev of Mohalla Chuhatta of Malerkotla.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said when the police stopped a bus for checking, the accused alighted from the bus immediately and tried to escape. However, the police nabbed him and when frisked, the police recovered 3kg cannabis from his possession. A case under section 20/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him at the Sadar police station.

In the second case, the Khanna police recovered 480gm cannabis from two motorcycle-borne men near the Khatika Chowk during patrolling. The accused was identified as Rahul and Nikka, both residents of Bazigar Basti of Khanna.

A case under sections 20/25/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the city-2 police station of Khanna.

In the third case, two persons were arrested after psychotropic drugs were recovered from them near the Amloh chowk of Khanna. The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani of the Khalsa School road of Khanna and his accomplice Davinder Singh alias Kalu of Dana Mandi of Khanna.

The police recovered 18 bottles of cough syrup and 100 capsules of habit-forming drugs from them. The accused failed to produce any document in their favour. A case under sections 22/25/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the city-2 police station of Khanna.

In the fourth case, the police have arrested three men with psychotropic drugs near the Marriya chowk of Khanna. The accused were crossing from the area on a motorcycle. The police stopped the accused for checking and recovered 8,790 sedative pills and 204 capsules.

Khanna SSP said that the seized drugs come under the habit-forming drugs category. The accused failed to produce any documents regarding the medicines, following which a case under sections 22/25/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the city-2 police station of Khanna. The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh of Rasulra village, Jatinder Singh alias Bhinda of Guru Ramdas Nagar and Sujad Singh of Barmalipur of Doraha.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 18:45 IST