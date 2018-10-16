Seven illegal colonies razed in Ludhiana

Cracking down on unauthorised structures, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (Glada) demolished seven illegal colonies in Ludhiana district on Tuesday.

As per information, one colony was demolished in Meharban area, one in Khwajke village, two in Gaunsgarh and three in Rawat village. The authorities during the drive dismantled roads, sewer lines, electricity poles and boundary walls of plots.

Estate officer (regulatory) Sonam Chaudhary said the Punjab cabinet has approved a policy for the regularisation of illegal colonies in the state and restricted construction of any new ones.

“Though an official notification of the policy is awaited, the colonisers continue to set up illegal colonies. That is why a demolition drive was organised today,” she said.

Chaudhary appealed the local residents to not buy plots in the illegally established colonies and invited them to consult the authorities before making a purchase.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation also demolished a shed which was constructed illegally in front of a temple on the old GT Road near Chhawani Mohalla in Ludhiana.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 18:21 IST