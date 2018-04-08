Shocked at CM’s failure to act against Majithia, DGP: Sukhpal Khaira

Leader of opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on Sunday expressed shock over chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s “adamant and autocratic behaviour” in failing to act against former minister Bikram Majithia, director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora and DGP (intelligence) Dinkar Gupta despite startling allegations against them.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader hit out at the chief minister for allegedly trying to “intimidate and browbeat” whistleblowers like DGP (human resources development) Chattopadhaya on the pretext of indiscipline. He said instead of ordering an inquiry or taking action against Suresh Arora and Dinkar Gupta, Amarinder was trying to gag the voice of Chattopadhaya.

“Going to the high court to seek protection for his false implication in the Inderpreet Chadha suicide case is no indiscipline. The Punjab and Haryana high court is the rightful, constitutional institution for seeking justice,” he said.

Khaira said he failed to understand why Amarinder was not initiating an inquiry against Majithia despite the special task force (STF) report hinting at his involvement in facilitating supply of drugs to Canadian NRIs. He accused the chief minister of adopting double standards by taking action selectively.