Siblings drown in house water tank in Patiala

Two siblings drowned in a water tank outside their house at Rurki village of Patran sub-division of Patiala district.

The deceased have been identified as Sharanjit Singh (3) and one-and-a-half-years old Navdeep Kaur.

Julkan station house officer (SHO) Gurpreet Singh said the incident took place on Sunday evening when the two were taking a bath in the tank and other family members were inside the house.

Their mother Rajwant Kaur later found them floating on water. They were rushed to a local hospital but were brought declared dead.

The police conducted post-mortem on the bodies and handed them over to the family.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 (to inquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were started after recording the statements of the victims’ mother.

Their father Sandeep Singh had moved to the United States six months ago.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 22:00 IST